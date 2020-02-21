Albuquerque man pleads not guilty after stolen property found at his home

Crime

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man found in possession of stolen property and drugs plead not guilty on Friday. Claudio Chavez was arrested after New Mexico State Police searched the house near Zuni and San Mateo earlier this year.

They found drugs, 18 guns, and more than $11,000. Police also found what they believe are stolen drivers licenses, passports, and even a Los Lunas police officer’s badge.

Chavez’s charges include four counts of trafficking and possession. Friday in court, Judge Jacqueline Flores ruled that Chavez will stay behind bars until trial.

