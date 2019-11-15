Albuquerque man pleads no contest to rape of teenager

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man has pleaded to a sexual assault case from the city’s rape kit backlog.

Juan Rios pleaded no contest and has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for the rape of a teenage girl. According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office, this is the first plea since Bernalillo County launched a federally funded program, the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, to launch rape cases from the backlog.

This case remained in the backlog until its test results were screened by special prosecutors assigned by District Attorney Raul Torrez. Over 2,800 cases have been screened for prosecution as part of the SAKI grant.

Rios must also register as a sex offender and will serve 10 years probation.