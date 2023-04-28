ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kaya Brown has taken a plea deal for the shooting death of someone he called a friend. Brown pled no contest to a 2nd-degree murder charge with a firearm enhancement and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Early in the morning on February 12, 2022, Brown opened fire on two people trying to settle a disagreement at an apartment complex on Montgomery Blvd. killing Ryan White. Witnesses told police that Brown was friends with both people he was shooting at and that he was intoxicated when the incident happened. Brown faces up to 22.5 years behind bars. There is no word on when he will be sentenced.