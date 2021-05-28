Albuquerque man pleads guilty to violating Migratory Bird Treaty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 57-year-old man has admitted to illegally possessing feathers of protected birds. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Amando Vargas Hernandez had feathers from sharp-shinned hawks, American kestrels, greater roadrunners, red-tailed hawks, northern flickers, white-winged doves, crested caracaras, Cooper’s hawks, bald eagles, golden eagles, and barred owls. which is a violation of the Migratory Bird Act.

Under a plea deal, Vargas Hernandez will serve one year of probation and pay a $250 fine to the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund Account. He must also turn over the feathers. It didn’t say how he obtained them in the first place.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Novaline D. Wilson prosecuted the case.