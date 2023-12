ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An admitted shoplifter got a case dismissed as part of a plea deal in another shoplifting case Wednesday morning. Dakota Blythe pled guilty to stealing from a Target in Uptown two years ago.

Blythe’s charges in a shoplifting case from Kohl’s in 2022 were dismissed as part of the deal. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation with the order to never return to any Target or Kohl’s stores.