ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man took a plea deal related to the murder of a homeless man outside of the Coss Truck Wash in 2022. Nicholas Dee has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Police say a surveillance video shows Dee approach three men outside of a truck wash. According to police, one of the men punched Dee, who then pulled out a gun and shot the man in the neck.

Dee was arrested and charged in December 2022. Dee pleaded guilty on November 2, 2023, and his sentencing date has not yet been set.