NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ryan Callahan, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, manufacturing child porn and criminal sexual contact of a minor, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday. As part of the plea, deal some of the charges were dropped.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Callahan is accused of taking photos of a child and uploading them to Google. After receiving a tip, BCSO searched Callahan’s residence and found more than a dozen images on multiple devices.

Callahan pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact. He now faces three to 15 years in prison.