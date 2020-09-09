Albuquerque man pleads guilty to setting off explosion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of setting off an explosion is pleading guilty. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Jess Paul caused an explosion at his home near Nashville and Isleta back in April.

Deputies say Paul made 22 explosive darts himself. BCSO states those darts were designed to be fired through a blowgun. Paul pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possession of explosives. He received 18 months of probation.

