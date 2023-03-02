ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has taken a plea deal for a road rage incident that left a driver unconscious. Richard Saravia has pled guilty to assault and property damage and will be sentenced on Mar. 13.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Saravia was on a motorcycle near Wyoming Boulevard and Central Avenue in October 2021 when he got involved in a road rage incident. He allegedly started yelling at another driver, pulled out a gun, and threatened to kill him. According to reports, Saravia then chased the driver and shot at their car. When the driver stopped, Saravia allegedly beat him and took off – leaving the driver unconscious.

Saravia pled guilty to two out of the four charges against him. He plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal property damage. He faces up to two years and nine months in prison in his sentencing.