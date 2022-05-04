ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lanta Porcha, 30, pled guilty in federal court to carjacking, bank robbery, and multiple firearm charges. According to court records, Porcha and 34-year-old Chaz Estrada approached a man who was in a vehicle in the parking lot of Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. Porcha asked the man for a cigarette or lighter and then pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him.

Porcha got into the car and ordered the man to drive to Estrada who was waiting nearby. Porcha made the man get out of the car and the two fled the area.

Later that day, Porcha approached a woman as she was at a drive-up ATM. Porcha pointed a gun at the victim and told her to empty her bank account. The victim refused and pushed the gun down, it discharged, and the bullet passed between the woman’s legs. Porcha and Estrada then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The two were caught a short time later and tried to flee on foot but were arrested. Estrada pled guilty in 2020 to attempted bank robbery, being an accessory after the fact, and a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, with three years of supervised release.

Porcha faces 15 years and eight months in prison.