ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year took a plea deal Thursday afternoon. James Rodriguez had a .19 blood alcohol level when he hit and killed a woman after flying up on a sidewalk on Menaul just east of Louisiana.

On February 10, Rodriguez was almost two and a half times the legal limit when he ran over Kathryn Christensen who was pronounced dead on the scene. Afterwards, he took out a light pole, fire hydrant, and plowed through bushes and signs before coming to a stop a block away. Witnesses pointed out where his truck was and police followed the debris to his location. Rodriguez was visibly impaired on police bodycam footage.

He pled guilty to homicide by vehicle DWI and had an additional DWI charge dropped as part of the plea deal. Rodriguez is facing up to 12 years behind bars. He will also have his license revoked. Once released, if he gets caught driving on a suspended license, he could face additional time for this case.

A sentencing date has not been set but the court hopes to have that hearing in February.