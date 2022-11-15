ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man admitted Tuesday to killing his own mother and putting her body in a cardboard box. John McArthur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say in 2017, McArthur beat and strangled his mother at their home on Candelaria near Valley High School. He told police he put a powder called Dragon’s Breath in her drink and attacked her when she told him to leave.

McArthur was initially declared incompetent to stand trial and was being treated at the state mental hospital. But his attorney said Tuesday he has now been deemed competent enough for his case to move forward.

Judge: Do you have any health issues that might interfere with your ability to understand these proceedings?”

McArthur: No, your honor.

Judge: Do you feel fairly clear-headed today and ready to proceed?

McArthur: Yes.

Under a plea deal, he faces between 10 and 18 years when he’s sentenced next year.

