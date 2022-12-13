ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man took a plea deal Tuesday in a 2017 murder where he stabbed a cab driver with a sword. Victor Ortiz pleaded guilty to two charges in court Tuesday afternoon, second-degree murder and larceny.

Ortiz was arrested in July 2017 for killing cab driver Khalil Jabbour near Coal and University, then stealing Jabbour’s gun. He faces 13 years with three years probation; that’s with one year added for being a habitual offender.

Ortiz will be sentenced within the next 10 days.