ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Devon Roybal pleaded guilty to four counts of non-residential burglary Monday morning. Roybal faces a maximum of two years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.

In 2020, police say he hit a salon in Old Town, removing an entire windowpane. Roybal didn’t have gloves on and they matched his fingerprints to other burglaries committed by him. Roybal was arrested in 2022 when he was trespassing at an apartment complex and the manager called the police on him.