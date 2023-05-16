ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion. 50-year-old Arturo Archuleta will remain on conditions of release while he awaits sentencing.

According to the plea agreement, Archuleta worked as an office manager at ABQ Injury Clinic from 2014 to 2018. During that time, he made approximately $200,000 from that work and did not report any of the income to the IRS. Archuleta also allegedly “took affirmative acts” to avoid creating a paper trail of his income, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Archuleta now faces up to two years in prison, following the plea deal. Tax evasion typically carries a maximum sentence of five years.

The case is being investigated by the IRS with assistance from the FBI. Attorney Taylor F. Hartstein is prosecuting the case.