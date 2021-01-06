Albuquerque man pleads guilty to federal firearm charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. According to his plea agreement, 31-year-old Edward Romero arrived at a self-serve used auto parts business in Bernalillo County on March 9, 2020. A news release states Romero and a companion got into an argument with the victim in the parking lot and followed the victim into the store.

Romero’s companion and the victim began to fight, Romero pulled out his firearm and fired at the victim. Romero and his companion then fled in Romero’s car, and Romero was arrested soon afterward. As a convicted felon, Romero cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition and by the terms of the plea agreement, Romero faces up to ten years in prison and will remain in custody as he awaits sentencing according to the same news release.

The case was part of the Department of Justice’s Operation Legend.

