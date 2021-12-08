Albuquerque man pleads guilty to federal firearm charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The District of New Mexico US Attorney’s Office reports in a news release that 23-year-old Juan Torres Flores pleaded guilty on Nov. 23 and will remain in custody pending sentencing which has yet to be scheduled.

According to a plea agreement and additional court records, on March 2, Torres went into an Albuquerque laundromat and pointed a gun at a victim while chasing him around the building. Court records state Torres fled the scene and was apprehended by law enforcement shortly after fleeing from a traffic stop.

During his arrest, law enforcement found the loaded firearm. The District of New Mexico US Attorney’s Office states that as a previously convicted felon, Torres cannot legally have a firearm or ammunition.

He now faces up to 10 years in prison.