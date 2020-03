ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who ran over a dog and killed it over a dispute pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

In April of 2019 witnesses say Douglas Smith and a woman were arguing outside of an apartment with the dog’s owner then got in their SUV and ran the dog over. In court on Friday, Judge Cindy Leos sentenced Smith to one year of supervised probation and 60 hours of community service to be served at a local animal foundation.