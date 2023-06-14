ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jesse Mascareno-Haidle, the Albuquerque man who broke into more than 20 homes, apologized to his victims at his sentencing Wednesday. Mascareno-Haidle broke into homes near the West Mesa, Sandia High School, and Tanoan East in 2020, sometimes while people were sleeping in their homes.

Under his plea agreement, he could have been sentenced up to 20 years in prison and instead received 12 years. Judge David Murphy reminded Mascareno-Haidle that he caused serious trauma to his victims even causing some to move from their homes.

He also applauded the defendant for earning his high school diploma behind bars and told him he believes Mascareno-Haidle could be a productive member of society and a good role model to his young daughter. “You didn’t receive an education. But clearly, you’re a smart guy… anyone who organized this many burglaries is clearly a smart guy and I want you to keep that in mind and I’d like you to pursue those education opportunities,” said Judge Murphy.

While Mascareno-Haidle admitted to more than 20 burglaries, prosecutors originally connected him to as many as 80.