ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kanelynn Puges pled guilty in connection to the fatal shooting of Nickolas Tenorio in northeast Albuquerque in 2020. As part of his plea deal, his first-degree murder charge was replaced by a second-degree murder charge, and his tampering with evidence charge was dropped. He also pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Pouges is facing 15 years behind bars with an additional three for the firearm enhancement. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.