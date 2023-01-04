ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash will spend the next seven years behind bars. Matthew Lowe hit and killed Emilio Gonzales as he was crossing the street at First and Central in October of 2018.

He fled the scene and later admitted to police he had smoked marijuana that morning and used meth the day before. Lowe pleaded “no contest” to homicide by vehicle by DWI.

On Wednesday, Emilio’s son addressed the court. “It was just an all-around sadness for the whole family,” Jason Gomez said. “I mean, it’s just a tragedy that could have been avoided and it didn’t have to happen this way.”

Judge Bruce Fox sentenced Lowe to seven years in prison. Under the plea deal, Lowe faced up to 12 years.