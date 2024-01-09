ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Domenic Mora, who shot and killed a family member during a dispute, pleaded guilty to second degree murder during a change of plea hearing Tuesday.

Authorities say Mora was involved in a dispute with family members on January 12, 2022, when he shot his uncle, Daniel Trujillo. Mora’s grandmother reportedly told detectives that Mora admitted to shooting Trujillo before leaving the scene. Mora was arrested by Albuquerque police the following day.

Tuesday, Mora pleaded guilty to second degree murder in front of Judge David Murphy. A sentencing date for Mora has not been set.