Albuquerque man pleads guilty to armed robbery spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has admitted to going on an armed robbery spree with his wife.

Jared Barnhill pleaded guilty to federal charges for robbing a gas station and other businesses in 2018. He carried out the crime with his wife Jeyden Barnhill, who pleaded guilty to her role last year.

Under the terms of his plea deal, Jared agreed to an 18-year prison sentence. At the time they committed these crimes, the Barnhills were awaiting trial on another incident from 2017 when they caused a scene inside an archery shop, before beating a woman with a screwdriver in the parking lot while trying to break into her car.

They both ended up pleading guilty to aggravated battery in that case.

Related Coverage: