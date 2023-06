Adrian Cly pleaded guilty to several charges Wednesday, the charges come from a string of crimes committed with his brother across Albuquerque last year.

Police say Adrian, along with his brother Jeremy Cly, stole three cars, including a police bait car, and another taken from the owner at gunpoint. Adrian pleaded guilty to six charges, including armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He faces up to 12 years behind bars. The date for his sentencing has not yet been set.