ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing sex charges Saturday night. Police say he was trying to pay a mom to have sex with her 12-year-old daughter.

According to a criminal complaint, James Edward Davis posted on an online forum asking for a mom and daughter to have sex with. An FBI agent posing as a mom contacted Davis, who explained that he wanted to have sex with her daughter; at one point offering $200 per visit.

Davis booked a hotel room but then tried backing out of the deal, claiming he had to be careful. He has been charged with child solicitation by electronic device.

He was released on his own recognizance earlier Saturday.