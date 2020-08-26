Albuquerque man makes court appearance on federal carjacking charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elias Bencomo-Morales, 42, of Albuquerque has been charged federally for using a gun to force a woman and her two children out of their vehicle in a Taco Bell drive-thru lane. At a hearing on Tuesday, August 25, the court ordered that he will remain detained for trial.

Citing a federal indictment and complaint charge, the District of New Mexico United States Attorney’s Office reports Bencomo-Morales was using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Bencomo-Morales was arrested and transferred to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force to face federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that he is accused of approaching a vehicle that was waiting in a southwest Albuquerque Taco Bell drive-thru on September 17, 2019. Bencomo-Morales allegedly pulled on the driver’s side door handle before the driver and her two children, a one-year-old and a five-year-old, got out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

Bencomo-Morales allegedly drove away in the vehicle but was arrested the following day after the Albuquerque Police Department pulled the SUV over as the license plate was registered to a different vehicle. This case was investigated by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and APD.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Trembley is prosecuting the case.

