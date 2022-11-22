ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting at a gas station this summer could be a case of mistaken identity. Now police are searching for the suspect.
It happened July 15 at the Speedway on Coors and Avalon. An arrest warrant states 29-year-old Jorge Jimenez Campos approached two men, accusing them of being in a dispute downtown a few nights earlier. But both men told police they had never seen him before.
Police say Jimenez Campos then hit one man in the head with a gun several times and shot the other, sending him to the hospital. A Crime Stoppers tip helped police link Jimenez Campos to the crime after a witness recognized his car.
He’s now charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.