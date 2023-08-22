ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was in court on Tuesday, August 22, after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old girl. According to the criminal complaint, Angelo Garcia, now 22 years old, was having a sexual relationship with the girl after she had ended a previous relationship.

The complaint also says the two had sex several times, with Garcia providing the victim with drugs or vape pens afterward. Police say Garcia became angry with the victim after she told family members about their relationship.

Prosecutors are insisting that Garcia knew that what he was doing was illegal. “He knew what he was doing was wrong, and he continued to do it anyway. He specifically got mad at the victim when she told a cousin about this sexual relationship,” said Prosecutor Rebekah Reyes. Ultimately, the judge agreed to keep Garcia behind bars.