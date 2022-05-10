ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who got into a standoff with Albuquerque Police pleaded no contest Tuesday. Officers responded to a gas station on Coors north of Central in July 2019 for an armed suspected identified as Mitchell Chavez.

Police say Chavez pointed a gun at a victim before driving toward a nearby apartment complex. When officers caught up with him, he fired two shots into the air before dropping his gun and asking officers to shoot him. Instead, officers tased Chavez and took him into custody. Police say he blew a .16 and was drunk at the time.

Tuesday, Chavez pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence. As part of the plea, he will serve one year. Judge Bruce Fox cited Chavez’s lack of criminal history prior to the incident. Also part of the plea, Chavez must complete a DWI first offender program.