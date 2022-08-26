ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in federal custody for trying to set up an ISIS training center in the city, and recruiting others to help plan and carry out terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas. Herman Wilson is accused of trying to open a mosque here in Albuquerque, that would act as a training center and a ‘safe haven’ for ISIS, those planning to fight for the terrorist organization.

Wilson, 45, has been trying to help militant Islamist group ISIS since at least 2020. Federal documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office say the Albuquerque man wanted to go to Egypt to support the terrorist organization, even using the online platform Telegram to recruit others.

A confidential informant recruited through Telegram told investigators Wison was training them how to fight on behalf of ISIS and drove them to Kirtland Air Force Base to show them how ‘easy’ it was to get through security. They explained they were planning to travel to Egypt to get financial support from ISIS to open a mosque in Albuquerque. The mosque would double as an ISIS training faiclity and safe haven for ISIS supporters.

In 1995, when Wilson was only 19 years old he was convicted of a series of armed robberies. APD detectives found him and his friends at a motel room on Coors along with money, weapons, and drugs. Now he’s facing decades in prison.

Wilson made his initial appearance in federal court on Friday, he was indicted for supporting a foreign terrorisst organization and attempting to obstruct official proceedings. That’s because investigators say he destroyed records from an online form used to recruit. Wilson will stay behind bars until his trial. In September 2020 two other men, Kristopher Matthews and Jaylin Molina pleaded guilty to conspiracy and attempt to provide materials to ISIS. They were recruited by Wilson online.