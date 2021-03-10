Albuquerque man hosting free anti-crime course for the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is trying to combat crime by hosting a course to teach anyone in his community how to avoid being caught up in a bad situation. Robbie Sanchez has lived in Albuquerque for nearly his entire life.

He has experience helping homeowners and businesses lock-up safely. Now he wants to take what he’s learned and teach it to the community. According to Albuquerque Police Department, there have been over two dozen homicides so far in 2021.

(courtesy SafeCitizen360)

Sanchez hopes this course will teach the community that they can make a difference in preventing more crime from happening. The two-hour course will cover everything from self-defense to analyzing past cases to see how and if they could have been avoided.

Sanchez says taking the course doesn’t stop crime from happening, it just helps make sure it doesn’t happen to you. “It makes you think about being safe and you are really concerned about you or your family it’s definitely something you’ll want to invest in on a personal level,” said Sanchez.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 30 people can attend in person. Others are welcome to join the workshop online.

The course is completely free and takes place on Wednesday, March 24. Those interested can sign up on the SafeCitizen360 Facebook page.