ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who killed another driver after a fender bender could spend the rest of his life behind bars. Adelio Gallegos was in front of Judge Courtney Weaks Wednesday morning for a sentencing hearing after being found guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence back in August.

In January 2021, 65-year-old Mike Guerra backed into Gallegos’ car in the parking lot of a clinic near San Mateo and Central. Guerra tried to leave which led to an argument and Gallegos shooting him with a rifle killing Guerra.

Judge Weaks sentenced Gallegos to life behind bars. He’ll be eligible for parole after 30 years.