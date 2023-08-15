ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is sentenced to ten years in prison for drug trafficking. Rafael Columbie was convicted of conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Authorities say the case against Columbie was part of a long-term operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Officials say Columbie was pulled over by a New Mexico State Police Officer while traveling on I-40. After he consented to a search, police found over 2.5 kilograms of meth and over 200 grams of heroin hidden in a soda box.

Authorities arrested eight other people as a result of the investigation.