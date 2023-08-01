ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of murdering a teenager in 2019. On Tuesday, he received his verdict from a jury.

A jury found Matthew Wood guilty of several charges, including first-degree murder.

Investigators claimed Wood and Everton McNab murdered 17-year-old Noah Tafoya at the Rio Vulcan Apartments along Ladera.

The two reportedly went to buy a gun from Tafoya, but the deal went south and ended with all three, and another person, being shot.

“This is an example of our prosecutors doing great work, presenting solid cases to juries. We hope this brings some sense of justice to Mr. Tafoya’s family and this community,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

McNab plead no contest to second-degree murder in 2022 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Wood will be sentenced to life in prison.