Albuquerque man fails two attempts at escaping BCSO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man repeatedly tried to get away from Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop. Around 8 a.m. on November 27 Estevan Jaramillo, 27, was found on the side of the road in a white Dodge pickup near the intersection of Raymac Road and Isleta Boulevard SW by BCSO deputies. According to a criminal complaint, deputies saw Jaramillo slumped over the steering wheel.

The complaint states that, due to Jaramillo’s truck still running, deputies parked vehicles in front of and behind the truck so it couldn’t leave. However, Jaramillo tried to escape. Lapel video shows Jaramillo drove the truck forward, then in reverse, as a deputy attempted to open Jaramillo’s door.

According to the criminal complaint, a handgun fell from Jaramillo’s lap as he was being taken out of the truck and multiple fentanyl pills fell out of his pockets while being arrested.

Jaramillo requested to be taken to the hospital and once there, tried to run. He was quickly taken back into custody. Jaramillo was charged with aggravated battery on a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, resisting a peace officer, escaping from custody, and driving while intoxicated.

In 2021 alone, Jaramillo has been charged multiple times with assaulting a peace officer, stealing a motor vehicle, and battery.