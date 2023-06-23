ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man arrested more than 10 times in the last five years made his first court appearance today. Police say Marc Ray Lujan burglarized multiple businesses and caused thousands in damages.

33-year-old Marc Ray Lujan was in court Friday facing charges including commercial burglary, larceny, and taking a motor vehicle. Lujan allegedly targeted more than seven local businesses since April.

According to the criminal complaint, Lujan tried breaking into a business on Eubank more than three times, even in broad daylight. The owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, says Lujan went through extreme measures to break in.

“He would jump over fences, try to go through the roof, even removed the air conditioning unit…he actually came back and brought tools and sawed off the doorknob and the handles to enter through a door,” says the anonymous woman.

The criminal complaint states Lujan stole items worth $650 and caused more than $4,000 in damage.

In April, Lujan allegedly targeted Douglas Peterson investments on Montgomery. Court documents say he cut a hole in sheetrock and tunneled into the main building. Lujan was accompanied by an unknown woman. He stole around $350 but cost the business more than $12,000 in damage.

Lujan has an extensive criminal record that precedes these new charges. He’s been arrested more than ten times in the last five years for charges including burglaries, breaking and entering, and burglary of a vehicle. Court records show Lujan was released on probation but violated his conditions of release multiple times. This time business owners hope he stays behind bars.

“I’m just hoping that they do what’s right by the law that our judges do what’s right and that he actually gets the consequences he deserves,” says the anonymous woman.

Lujan was released Friday with the promise he’d stay out of trouble and show up to court. The District Attorney’s office says it will file a motion on one of Lujan’s other cases to keep him behind bars until trial.