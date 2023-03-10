ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have charged a man in a September 2022 homicide. They say 48-year-old Frank Gene Madrid, Jr. is accused of fatally shooting 47-year-old Jeffrey Campbell.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. on September 15 on the 200 block of Española St. NE. Detectives say Madrid was in a dispute with Campbell over drugs and accused Campbell of stealing 200 fentanyl pills from him.

Madrid would later be arrested in Las Vegas, NM on a probation violation warrant. When police executed a search warrant on Madrid’s white Cadillac SUV – believed to be the vehicle used in relation to Campbell’s homicide – they found four firearms, ammunition, drugs, and a cell phone.

Digital Intelligence analysts found social media posts and text messages from Madrid saying he had shot someone three times. They also found Madrid’s cell phone was at the location of the shooting when it happened. Detectives also learned Madrid paid a woman with crack cocaine following the shooting to go to the scene and report back to him if police were on the scene.

Madrid is charged with an open count of murder, four counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, and receiving a stolen firearm.