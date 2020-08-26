Albuquerque man facing gun charges in federal court as part of Operation Legend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico’s United States Attorney’s Office reports that 31-year-old Eduardo “Lalo” Aguilar, who is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, must be detained pending trial. Agents with the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force in partnership with investigators from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office arrested Aguilar on August 13.

A criminal complaint reports that while executing a warrant to search Aguilar’s apartment, VCTF investigators and the District Attorney’s Office found a loaded firearm. If convicted as a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, Aguilar faces up to 10 years in prison.

This case is being investigated by the FBI VCTF and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Letitia Simms as part of Operation Legend.

Latest News: