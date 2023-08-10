ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with federal firearms and drug-trafficking charges will stay behind bars until trial. Elliot Peralta was arrested five months ago after the FBI asked for the public’s assistance in finding him. They had searched his home and found two firearms, more than a thousand grams of meth, and 105 grams of fentanyl but Peralta escaped.

He was in court Tuesday where a grand jury charged him with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was back in front of a judge Thursday for a pretrial detention hearing. A judge remained he will remain behind bars.