ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Pholopater Faltas with COVID relief fund fraud. They say from April to October 2020, Fatlas told people he would submit unemployment insurance applications to Workforce Solutions, then had that money deposited into his debit cards and bank accounts.

In some cases, prosecutors say he gave people a small portion of the benefits. In others, he said the application was denied. Some of those participants were not eligible for benefits and some weren’t even New Mexico residents. Investigators seized around $15,000 and have charged Faltas with mail and wire fraud.