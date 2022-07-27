ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has found Pablo Griego guilty on 30 counts of manufacturing and possessing child sexual abuse material. Officials say Girego uploaded ten files of child sexual abuse material to the internet in 2019. When they searched his home in March 2020, they say Griego was creating the material on three different devices and possessed over a thousand images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Detectives also located a journal under the mattress that had images and ages of children found in the files and Griego’s expressed desire to have a relationship with those young girls. Griego faces up to 358 years in prison.