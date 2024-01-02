ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal grand jury has returned a second superseding indictment on an Albuquerque man. Buddy Eugene Gallegos, 42, is being charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possessing a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.

The indictment states on April 13, 2022, Gallegos had 11 firearms along with ammunition knowing he had previously been convicted of a felony offense. According to the indictment, Gallegos used the firearms to aid in trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

If convicted, Gallegos faces up to life in prison.