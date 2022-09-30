ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a man of voluntary manslaughter for a deadly shooting that happened over two years ago. In August 2019, Patrick Romero shot and killed Anthony Moya near Fourth Street and Menaul.

It stemmed from an argument over a woman both men knew. With the firearm enhancement, Romero faces up to nine-and-a-half years in prison.