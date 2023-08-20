ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man faces multiple charges for allegedly shooting into a home and injuring someone.

Gabriel Cruz Hernandez, 18, is accused of shooting into his girlfriend’s apartment after an argument. Six of her family members were staying at that residence.

According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez shouted, “I’ll blow your head off,” through the outside door before shooting. The girlfriend’s father was shot in the leg.

Hernandez is facing 14 charges including aggravated battery and assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.