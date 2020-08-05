Albuquerque man faces charges for possessing, manufacturing child sexual exploitation materials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Attorney General Hector Balderas announced on Wednesday that Sergei Von Hoyningen-Huene was charged with felony crimes of sexual exploitation of a child for possessing and manufacturing materials. Acting on a cybertip, APD investigators conducted a search of Von Hoyningen-Huene’s home where they found and seized multiple images and videos of child sexual exploitation that were on multiple electronic devices.

“I am committed to protecting New Mexico’s children from dangerous predators,” said Attorney General Balderas in a press release. “I am grateful to the Albuquerque Police Department for their efforts, and our office looks forward to seeking justice in this case.”

This investigation is ongoing and will be prosecuted by attorneys from the Office of the Attorney General. The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General reports Von Hoyningen-Huene was arrested in Florida on these charges.

“This is the kind of persistence and great detective work we need to stop sex offenders who often go to great lengths to hide their crimes,” said APD Chief Michael Geier in a press release. “I appreciate the support and dedication of the Attorney General’s Office to prosecute those cases and the U.S. Health and Human Services Officer of Inspector General, which assisted with its Computer Crimes Unit.”

The Office of the Attorney General will ask the court to detain him until trial. A hearing on that motion is expected to be heard within three days of Von Hoyningen-Huene’s return to New Mexico.