Albuquerque man faces charges for driving stolen vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after driving a stolen vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, Oct. 9, officers tracked a car that reportedly fled a crash near Sunset and Anna Maria in southwest Albuquerque.

Deputies say they noticed wires hanging from the ignition and that the lock on the driver’s side door was damaged. Authorities report 22-year-old Erick Garcia was inside and admitted to driving the car and knowing it was stolen by his passenger who is a minor.

Officials claim they also found a pipe with a white substance in the cupholder. Garcia has been charged with car theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.