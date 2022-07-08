ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Jacquan Abe, 24, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison for multiple charges including robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a stolen firearm. Abe was convicted on February 25.

According to a Department of Justice press release, on August 6, 2019, Abe confronted an employee of an automobile repair shop behind his house of spying on him with the store’s security cameras. The employee became frightened by Abe and got a gun from inside the shop and returned to the front of the business where Abe was standing. The release states Abe attacked the employee and they wrestled on the ground.

The gun got away from the employee and Abe picked it up. Abe tried shooting the auto shop employee but the gun’s safety was on.

According to the release, Abe then ran into a nearby insurance business and pointed the gun at an employee there. He demanded the employee show him where the business kept its cash. The employee took Abe to the back of the business and Abe took money from a petty cash box and tried to leave the business. The release states a worker from a nearby smoke shop confronted Abe with a gun.

That’s when Abe tripped and dropped his gun. The smoke shop worker was able to grab the gun as Abe ran away.

Abe was positively identified after video footage was released to the media. Officials say employees from the auto shop, the insurance business, and the smoke shop all confirmed Abe’s identity.

After Abe is released from prison, he will be under five years of supervised release.