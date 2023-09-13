ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local man is facing charges related to firearms dealing. Marquez Martinez, 25, of Albuquerque, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license and two counts of unlawful possession and transfer of a machine gun, according to the US Department of Justice.

Court documents stated Martinez was investigated after a West Mesa High School student was found with two firearms on campus. One of the guns was a Glock with a machine gun conversion device, and officials claimed to have traced it back to Martinez as the original purchaser.

Through Instagram, authorities reportedly bought firearms and machine gun conversion devices from Martinez. They also claimed to have connected two guns seized during traffic stops to Martinez.

Officials searched his home with a warrant and reported they found 15 firearms, ammunition, and ammunition magazines.

Martinez allegedly admitted to buying hundreds of guns since he turned 21 with at least 50 purchases in the past six months. He faces up to 10 years in prison.