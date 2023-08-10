APD is asking for information in the attack of Brian Singer who later died from his injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public to report any information they may have about an attack last month that left one man dead. Police said Brian Singer was attacked by an unknown person in southeast Albuquerque on July 17. Although he initially survived the attack, Singer later died on August 4 from injuries he sustained during the attack.

Singer was one of the men accused of appearing in a viral video that showed several men stealing alcohol from a Walgreens on Wyoming and Harper. Singer was arrested by APD but was then released on July 12, five days before being attacked. Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 505-843-7867 or online at p3tips.com/531.