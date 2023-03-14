ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of firing shots at an Albuquerque Police Department helicopter will remain locked up until his trial. 30-year-old Ryan Koplin allegedly fired around four shots at the helicopter from an apartment on Espanola Street near Zuni.

The incident occurred on Mar. 6 while police were using a helicopter for a “proactive policing operation.” According to APD, the pilot had to make defensive maneuvers to avoid getting hit. Koplin has been accused of two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and negligent use of a deadly weapon.\

According to the district attorney, the judge ruled yesterday that Koplin is a danger to the police and the public. The judge granted pretrial detention in the case.